Director: Azerbaijan will create new agency for protection of personal data

Tbilisi. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ An international conference on strengthening immunity of personal information in countries participating in ‘Eastern Partnership’ was held in Tbilisi.

Georgia bureau of Report informs, protection of immunity of personal information of citizens of countries participating in European Union’s ‘Eastern Partnership’ program, international experience in this field and other issues were discussed at the event.

Azerbaijani delegation informed on works done in the country for protection of personal information.

Faig Farmanov, head of Electronic Security Center under Ministry of Communication and Information Technologies, told in his statement to reporters that collection of personal data in single center and its security is in the center of attention in many countries: “European Union and European Council also adopted some decisions and conventions in this field. Azerbaijan is member of this international organizations and joined European Council’s convention on protection of information in 2009 with some conditions”.

According to him, four countries among those joined ‘Eastern Partnership’ developed appropriate structures for protection of personal information in conformity with the convention: “Experience of those agencies and their success was discussed in this conference. Such agencies weren’t yet created in Belarus and Azerbaijan. At present we study experience of member states. Azerbaijan intends to develop such a structure in near future”.