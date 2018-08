© Report.az

Baku. 6 June. REPORT.AZ/ 73 criminal cases were sent to court for consideration on the facts of corruption within 5 months of 2017.

Report informs, Deputy Azerbaijani Prosecutor General, Chief of the Anti-Corruption General Directorate under Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev said.

He said that, currently, there are 112 criminal cases pending before the Anti-Corruption General Directorate under the Prosecutor General.