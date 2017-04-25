 Top
    Deputy Prime Minister: Women entrepreneurs doubled in last two years

    'Trend of increasing economic activity among Azerbaijani women observed recently in Azerbaijan'

    Baku. 25 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Trend of increasing economic activity among Azerbaijani women observed recently in Azerbaijan. Women entrepreneurs have doubled in last two years”.

    Report informs, Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov said.

    He expressed the hope that this trend will continue in the future at the same pace: "Thus, women will contribute to development of entrepreneurship. The increase in women's economic activity is a positive development. We attach a great importance to increasing their role in society. Increasing women's influence in political and economic life will lead to major changes. We believe that as in all countries, Azerbaijani women are ready to take important roles. Women's entrepreneurship is an important issue for society. Serious foundations for women's entrepreneurship have been created in Azerbaijan".

