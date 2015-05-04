Deputy Prime Minister: A number of US and Europe circles carry out smear campaign against Azerbaijan

Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ "A smear against Azerbaijan will not cast a shadow on holding European Games." Report informs that Deputy Prime Minister, Deputy Chairman and Executive Secretary of the New Azerbaijan Party Ali Ahmedov said it to the journalists.

He noted with regret that the Azerbaijani Foreign accustomed to the smears of foreign circles in a certain extent: "A few years ago, we faced with such cases while holding the prestigious" Eurovision" song contest. However, Azerbaijan held the contest at a very high level and was able to write a new page in the history of the "Eurovision" song contest. The necessary preparatory work has already been completed to hold the first European Games. The participants are known and they will carry out their mission soon. The name of Azerbaijan written in the history of the games as the first venue of the European Games."

Ali Ahmadov said that it would be fair to approach Azerbaijan that has assumed the responsibility to hold the first European Games, more carefully.