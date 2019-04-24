Deputy Prime Minister: "We must unite to fight together against Armenians"

"Armenians are used for vicious intentions against Turkey and Azerbaijan," Deputy Prime Minister, Deputy Chairman and Executive Secretary of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (NAP) Ali Ahmadov said at the roundtable entitled "Fictitious Armenian Genocide: Truths and Realities" held at the New Azerbaijan Party.

According to him, Armenians also take their share for the role they play:"We must unite in fight against Armenians. We need to consolidate our struggle within Diaspora. Some diaspora organizations want to build their businesses at the expense of the Azerbaijani government. But this is not the right way. We must demonstrate unity in national issues."