Deputy Nagif Hamzayev: "Azerbaijani youth will actively participate in EU projects"

Baku. 15 May. REPORT.AZ/ Member of the Youth and Sports Committee of the Milli Majlis, Deputy Nagif Hamzayev and head of the Ganja City Youth and Sports Department, Mushfig Jafarov, visited the city of Kaskais, Portugal.

Report informs, within the framework of the visit, Carlos Meadas, Chairman of the Committee for Research, Science and Innovation of the European Union (EU), Kaskay Mayor Carlos Karreiras and active young leaders of the European Youth Movement had a meeting.

During the meeting, issues such as youth policy, active youth participation, volunteering, leadership, international youth work, youth employment and youth policy, exchange of experience were discussed. A report on the development of an advisory mechanism in the cities closest to youth has been heard within the framework of the Erasmus + program. In the future, the agreement has been reached to develop the European Youth Capital Network and to develop joint projects in the field of youth.