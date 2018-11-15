 Top
    Deputy Justice Minister: "We are pleased with our cooperation with the Council of Europe, European Union and other international organizations"

    Baku. 15 November. REPORT.AZ/ "There is such a wise saying:'There is no lawyer in the country without justice.' The activity of lawyers serves the supremacy of law and provision of human rights. Their independent and free activities are related to these issues", Deputy Justice Minister Azer Jafarov said

    Report informs that he spoke at the international conference on the "Role and independence of lawyers: comparative perspectives" held in Baku.

    The Deputy Minister noted that the lawmaking activity is in the focus of the Azerbaijani state. "Legislation that regulates this field is constantly improved. The material-technical state of Bar association was improved, legal support was increased and other measures were taken in line with the decree ofPresident Ilham Aliyev on additional measures to develop advocacy in the country. We are pleased with our cooperation with the Council of Europe, the European Union and other international organizations in this area ".

