Deputy Head of Presidential Administration: 'There are shortcomings and we are aware of them'

Sumgayit. 4 February.REPORT.AZ/ 'Policy pursued by President Ilham Aliyev is distinguished for its originality. Head of state repeatedly said that there should be unity between the government and people. In fact, it is so, people supports government.'

Report informs, Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Chief of the Department for Regional Management and Work with Local Self-Government Authorities Zeynal Naghdaliyev said in his meeting with public representatives of Sumgait city.

He said that policy of the president is yielding results: 'As president said, officials should be interested in solution of people's problems. Therefore, government representatives hold meetings in the regions, listens claim and offers of residents.'

Z.Naghdaliyev said that Azerbaijan has gained achievements, at present this process continues: 'It is true that there are shortcomings and we are aware of them. For this reason, we carry out works to eliminate problems.'