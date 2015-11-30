Deputy head of executive power in Azerbaijan dismissed

Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ First Deputy of the Head of Ganja City Executive Power Nagif Hamzayev dismissed.

Report informs Head of Ganja City Executive Power, Elmar Valiyev signed a relevant order.

The position of Deputy Head of Ganja City Executive Power is currently vacant.

He was elected deputy at 1st Nizami constituency No 38 at Parliamentary elections held on November 1.He represents the ruling New Azerbaijan Party.According to the law, MP can not hold positions in the structure of the executive authority.

N.Hamzayev is chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party (NAP) office in Ganja.