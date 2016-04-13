Deputy Executive Secretary of NAP: Azerbaijani people united around President

Baku. 13 April. REPORT.AZ/ "We have seen that the families of martyrs organized the funeral of their children with dignity, as befits a true hero."

Report informs, Deputy Executive Secretary of "Yeni Azerbaijan" Party (NAP), MP Siyavush Novruzov said at the event dedicated to the memory of martyrs in Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO).

He said that from the point of view of technical equipment, weapons and manpower, the Azerbaijani army is one of the strongest in the Caucasus: "This once again demonstrated in the latest developments at the front. The Azerbaijani army is able to liberate its lands from occupation."

S.Novruzov said that some by prolonging the conflict, trying to ensure that the Azerbaijani people will gradually began to forget Karabakh: "The world community, international organizations and major powers should know that Azerbaijan will never forget Karabakh, it will not be forgotten by next generation as well. Our country is right in this war, because it is the territory of Azerbaijan. All the international organizations supported Azerbaijan. In addition, our people rallied around the president, that scared the Armenians."