State Security Service official: 151 persons deprived of citizenship for fighting in terrorist organizations

Aghdam. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ "Bitter consequences of military-political confrontations, terrorist activities in various parts of the world affect the security of our country irrespective of distances".

Report informs, Deputy Chief of State Security Service (SSS), Major General Ilgar Musayev said at the forum "We are always ready to defend our homeland" of youth of Azerbaijan's occupied and frontline districts in Guzanli, Aghdam.

He said that it includes increasing trend of religious radicalization in recent years, spread of terrorist and extremist activity under religious guise: "Unfortunately, mostly young Azerbaijani citizens joined the terrorist organizations in Syria and Iraq under influence of radical and extremist propaganda. According to reports, many were killed during the war. 82 people joining the organizations were brought to justice after their return to Azerbaijan. According to the law, 151 people were deprived of Azerbaijani citizenship in 2016, due to fighting in terrorist organizations".