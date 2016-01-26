Deputy Chief of Nakhchivan State Security Service dismissed

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ Deputy Chief of State Security Service of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic has been dismissed.

Report informs, Chairman of Supreme Assembly of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov signed relevant order.

In accordance with the order, Fariz Nariman Baghirov has been dismissed from the post of Deputy Chief of State Security Service.

Notably, in accordance with order of V.Talibov dated January 22, F.Baghirov has been appointed to the post of Chief of Foreign Intelligence Service of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.