Deputy Chairman of Milli Mejlis: "No need for any changes in Election Code"

Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ "There is no need for any changes in Election Code of Azerbaijan. Last period of the elections has proved it once again. It is possible to make technical changes, but the whole changes are not needed," Vice-Speaker of the Parliament Bahar Muradova said in her speech at the today's plenary session, Report informs.

B.Muradova also spoke about the issue on the reformation of the election commissions and noted that a current format is appropriate for the socio-political reality.