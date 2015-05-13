Deputy Chairman of Parliament: Azerbaijan doesn't need anybody

Baku. 13 May. REPORT.AZ / "Unlike other countries, Azerbaijan is implementing the right policy. Azerbaijan does not need anybody. Therefore, no one can talk to our country in the language of force. Someone does not like this fact. Despite all the pressure, we successfully continue our policy."

Report informs, the Deputy Chairman of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) Valeh Alasgarov said during the last parliamentary hearings on the campaigns conducted against Azerbaijan on the eve of I European Games.

According to him, European politicians have plenty of platforms for cooperation with Azerbaijan and other countries: Everyone knows that some forces do not have the possibility to show their contempt for us, committing detestable acts, which is an indication of a hostile attitude towards Azerbaijan.

V. Alasgarov noted that the holding of such campaigns against Azerbaijan are because of the power and the development of our country.