Deputy Chairman of 'Azerbaijan Railways' CJSC resigns

Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ Deputy Chairman of 'Azerbaijan Railways' Closed Joint Stock Company (CJSC) has been dismissed.

Report informs, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a relevant order.

In accordance with the order, Gurban Nazirov has been dismissed from the post of a Deputy Chairman of 'Azerbaijan Railways' CJSC.

In accordance with another order of the head of state, Hijran Valehov appointed as a Deputy Chairman of 'Azerbaijan Railways' CJSC.