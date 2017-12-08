Deputy Chairman: Equality of rights is fundamental in legislative documents of Azerbaijan

© Report/ Elshan Baba

Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Equality of rights is fundamental in legislative documents adopted in Azerbaijan".

Report informs, Deputy Chairman of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament), Chairperson of the Parliamentary Human Rights Committee Bahar Muradova said.

According to her, with certain exceptions, foreign citizens' rights are protected in the same way as the rights of Azerbaijani citizens: "The Azerbaijani Government provides equal conditions to turn equal rights to equal opportunities for everyone".

Muradova noted that all religious beliefs in the country are equal to the law: "We make changes to the laws taking into consideration public-social orders for adoption of all draft laws in the Milli Majlis. For fifteen years, the necessary steps have been taken to improve efficiency and effectiveness of the Ombudsman Institution and we observe its positive effect".