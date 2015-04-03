Deputy: Anti-Azerbaijan forces on the eve of European games will not achieve desired goal

Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan for the first time will host European games. It is undeniable that on the eve of games, forces united in anti-Azerbaijan coalition will start a smear campaign against Azerbaijan.However, I want to tell them that they will not achieve the desired goal.Report informs, it is stated by the deputy of the Milli Majlis Fazail Agamaly in his speech at today's plenary session.

According to him, these forces will not be able to achieve the desired goal on the eve of the European games: At the time of the country's Eurovision Song Contest in 2012, they also tried to commit provocations, but failed.

Given this, on the eve of the games we will mobilize all our capabilities.I urge our people together to resist these forces.

MP Fazil Mustafa said that on April 24 Armenia and other countries to host events to mark the anniversary of the so-called Armenian genocide: In this period we have to give an adequate response to the Armenians. We need to implement concrete political plan.The Turks have taken the right step in this period - celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Çanakkale. We must also celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Çanakkale in Azerbaijan.Thus, by organizing fireworks in Baku we will demonstrate solidarity with Turks, F. Mustafa said.