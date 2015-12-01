Deputies Chairmen of Milli Majlis Committees elected - LIST

Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/Deputies Chairmen of Committees of Milli Majlis elected in the plenary session held on December 1.

Report informs, MPs supported the candidates nominated to Deputies of Committee Chairmen post.

Rovshan Rzayev was approved for Deputy Chairman of Legal Policy and State Building Committee, Aydin Mirzazadeh of Defense, Security and Anti-corruption committee, Aghalar Valiyev of Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship Committee, Kamran Nabizadeh of Natural Resources, Energy and Environment Committee, Eldar Guliyev of Agrarian Policy Committee, Rauf Aliyev of Labor and Social Policy Committee, Fattah Heydarov of Committee on Regional Issues, Bakhtiyar Aliyev of Science and Education Committee, Zhala Aliyeva of Committee on Culture, Yevda Abramov of Human Rights Committee, Sevinj Fataliyeva of International and Inter-parliamentary Relations Committee, Musa Guliyev of Health Committee, Sahiba Gafarova of Family, Women and Child Affairs Committee, Khanlar Fatiyev of Committee on Public Associations and Religious Organizations, Ulvi Guliyev of Youth and Sports Committee.