Department Chief of Presidential Administration: 'Plants and enterprises should be in operating condition'

'Entrepreneurs should be provided with condition to overcome crisis'

Sumgait. 4 February.REPORT.AZ/ 'Economic crisis has happened in the world. It was impossible to prevent impact of the crisis to Azerbaijan. Economic crisis has influenced national currency, too. But it should be admitted that it is not seriously felt in our country.'

Report inform, Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Chief of the Department for Regional Administration and Work with Local Self-Government Authorities Zeynal Naghdaliyev said in his meeting with public representatives of Sumgait city.

He noted that Azerbaijan carries out works for elimination of economic crisis: 'As you know, privatization is being implemented quickly. Plants and enterprises should be in operating condition. Entrepreneurs should be provided with condition, their activity fields should be expanded to overcome crisis.

Z.Naghdaliyev said that despite oil price decline in the world market, Azerbaijan is developing dynamically: 'You know that regardless of crisis in the world, salaries, pensions have been increased. It is a result of the policy pursued by President Ilham Aliyev. Head of state is interested in all problems and gives relevant instructions. We have achieved a lot in 12 years. Our achievements cover all fields.'