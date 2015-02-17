Rules of electronic register services provided by public authorities approved

Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ Cabinet of Ministers has approved the Rules of electronic register of services provided by public authorities.In this regard Azerbaijani Prime Minister Artur Rasizadeh signed a decree.

The main purpose of conducting electronic registry is to determine the total number of destinations and services provided by government bodies (individuals and legal entities, government bodies, etc.), the creation of a unified database services and their classification, the definition of standards and regulations of each service, the acceleration of the pace of work on electronization of services and the definition of priorities in this area, ensuring the integration of information systems and information resources used to provide services, preparation of proposals on the rational use of public funds for the organization of services.Financing costs for maintenance, operation and development of the electronic register implemented by state budget and other sources not prohibited by law.

Authority to develop, maintain, use and protection of the electronic register are assigned to the State Agency of Human Services and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.