Deadline for submission of election documents by presidential candidates to CEC expired

© Report

Baku. 12 March. REPORT.AZ/ The deadline for the submission of election documents to the Central Election Commission (CEC) has expired today.

Report informs, according to the calendar plan of the main actions and activities for the preparation and holding of the presidential elections in Azerbaijan, the documents had to be submitted to the CEC no earlier than 50 days (from February 20) and no later than 30 days (March 12, 18:00) before elections.

Notably, Presidential elections in Azerbaijan are scheduled for April 11. CEC has so far registered seven candidates for presidency. They are incumbent President Ilham Aliyev from ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), Gudrat Hasanguliyev, nominated by the Azerbaijan Popular Front Party (APFP), Araz Alizade, nominated by the Social Democratic Party of Azerbaijan, Faraj Guliyev from National Revival Movement Party, Hafiz Hajiyev from Modern Musavat Party, Razi Nurullayev from Azerbaijan Popular Front Party and Zahid Oruj, who has nominated his candidacy on his own initiative.