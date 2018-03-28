Deadline for submission of annual financial statements of political parties to CEC expired

© Report

Baku. 28 March. REPORT.AZ/ Deadline for submission of financial statements of political parties for 2017 to Central Election Commission (CEC) ends on Sunday, April 1 this week.

Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission Natig Mammadov said in his statement to CEC that 23 political parties had submitted their annual financial reports.

Notably, until April 1, the Central Election Commission must inform the Ministry of Justice about political parties that didn’t submit financial statements together with auditor's opinion.

55 political parties have been registered at the Azerbaijani Justice Ministry. Only 45 of them submitted annual financial statements on 2016 to the CEC. The other 10 parties - Party of Resurrection and Progress of Azerbaijan, Party of National Democratic Cognition, Peasants' Party of Azerbaijan, Party of Independent Azerbaijan, Party of the National Movement of Azerbaijan, Party of the National Government of Azerbaijan, Patriots' Party of Azerbaijan, Democratic Party of Entrepreneurs of Azerbaijan, Progress Party, Party of the National Salvation failed to submit financial statements. No punitive measure taken on them.