Date of next plenary of Milli Mejlis revealed

Baku. 1 May. REPORT.AZ/ The date of the next plenary meeting of Milli Mejlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) revealed.

As Report was told by the spokesman of the Parliament Akif Tavakkulogly, the next plenary to be held on May 8.

According to him, there are 5 issues on the agenda, which to be discussed. The amendments to be made in the Civil Code, as well in the Laws "On Advertisement", On the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic" (CBAR), "On Funds Exchange", as well as discussion of the bill "On apply of the citizens" at the second reading.