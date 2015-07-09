Date of announcement of Cabinet of Ministers' decision on regulating traffic flow in Baku revealed

Baku. 9 July. REPORT.AZ/ The date of the announcement of the Cabinet of Ministers' decision on regulating traffic flow in Baku on the base of the state bodies' proposals became known.

Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Road Safety Commission of Ministers' Cabinet, Abid Sharifov said to Report, the proposals have already reviwed: "In this regard, an appropriate decision will be announced on July 10".

The Ministry of Transport, the State Traffic Police Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, "Azeryolservis" JSC sent proposals to the Cabinet of Ministers to regulate traffic in Baku.