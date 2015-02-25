Date and agenda of the next meeting of Milli Mejlis revealed

Baku. 25 February. REPORT.AZ/ Date and agenda of the next plenary session of the Milli Mejlis (parliament) announced. As Report was told by the spokesperson of the Parliament Akif Tevekkyuloglu, the agenda of the upcoming March 6 meeting includes a discussion of 17 issues. Previously to be listened to the annual report of the Ombudsman for 2014. Then to be provided discussion on amendment to the decision on electing the leaders of the working groups of interparliamentary relations of Milli Mejlis, the Administrative Code, Water, Land and Criminal codes, Laws "On Hunting", "About fauna", "On freedom of religion", "On medicines"," On political parties", the approval of two agreements between the governments of Azerbaijan and Norway.

At the meeting will also presented the draft law" On citizens".