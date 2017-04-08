Date and agenda of Milli Majlis next session announced

Baku. 8 April. REPORT.AZ/ Next plenary session of Milli Majlis (the Azerbaijani Parliament) will be held on April 14.

Report informs, the agenda includes 36 issues.

The session will discuss Chamber of Accounts 2016 report, change in the composition of the Public Television and Radio Broadcasting Company Broadcasting Council, amendments to Urban Planning and Construction Code, Administrative Offences Code as well as to the laws "On preschool education", "On state registration of legal entities and state register", as well as draft laws "On Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Combating Corruption", "On combating against the legalization of criminally obtained funds or other property and the financing of terrorism".

In addition, the agenda includes amendments to the laws "On securities market", "On environmental protection", "On geodesy and cartography", "On use of energy resources", "On industrial and domestic waste", "On gas supply", "On service and civilian weapon", "On fire safety", "On medicines", "On phytosanitary control", "On environmentally friendly agriculture", "On tea-growing", "On vine-growing", "On grain", "On food products", "On seed-growing", "On telecommunications", "On highways", "On technical safety", "On consumer protection", "On standardization", "On precious metals and precious stones", "On uniformity of measurements", "On state duty", "On advertising", "On tourism" and others.