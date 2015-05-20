 Top
    Czech Ambassador expresses condolences to victims of fire in Baku

    Let me express my condolences to all the families of those killed and injured in the fire

    Baku. 20 May. REPORT.AZ/ Czech Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Vitezslav Pivonka expressed his condolences to the families of those, dead and injured in a fire in apartment building in Binagadi district, Baku.

    Report was told in the Czech Embassy to Azerbaijan.

    "Let me at this difficult moment, on behalf of the Czech people, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic and the Czech Embassy to Baku, express condolences to the families of people died and injured in the fire", the message says.

