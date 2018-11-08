Customs duty on import of cement in Azerbaijan changes

Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ Customs duty on artificially dyed or unpainted white cement imported to Azerbaijan has been changed.

Report informs that the Cabinet of Ministers introduced amendments to the “Commodity Nomenclature of Foreign Economic Activity, Rates of Import Customs Duties and Rates of Export Customs Duties”.

According to the decision, artificially dyed or unpainted white cement imported to Azerbaijan will remain at 15 percent as before.

The document states that the customs duty of this product is $ 0.07 per kilogram up to November 11 of the current year. This fee is canceled by the amendments.