Criminal case opened on illegal activities of some companies in occupied territories of Azerbaijan

Baku. 4 March. REPORT.AZ/ Attorney General's Office examined materials received from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan regarding illegal economic activities of several companies in territories of Azerbaijan occupied by Armenian armed forces.

Report informs citing the press service of the Prosecutor General, during the investigation it was found that a number of companies of Switzerland, Bulgaria, Uruguay, Argentina, Romania and other countries, including heads of such companies as "Haik Watch and Jewelry Co", "Rodino Haskovo" JIC, "Centro Ceibal", "Deccan Gold Mines Ltd " and " Cosmote Romanian Mobile Telecommunications SA " repeatedly illegally crossed the state border between Azerbaijan and Armenia from 1999 to 2017, established enterprises in the territory of Khankendi, Shusha, Lachin, Kelbajar district and other settlements of Azerbaijan, without going through the state registration of the Republic of Azerbaijan, using natural resources and minerals, causing much damage and earning illegal profits from this. At the same time such activities further strengthened occupation fragmentation of territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Investigative Department of the General Prosecutor for Serious Crimes has opened criminal case, investigation is underway.

Notably, according to the norms and principles of international law and the laws of Azerbaijan General Prosecutor's Office will further continue to take necessary measures against those who cast doubt on the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and engaged in illegal economic activities, and the organization of illegal visits to the occupied territories.