Baku. 31 March. REPORT.AZ/ Trial on the lawsuit of Razi Nurullayev on Azerbaijan Popular Front Party (APFP) in Baku Court of Appeal ended.

Report was told by Mehman Muradli, Deputy of R.Nurullayev.

He said the decision declared at the hearing presided by judge Nuraddin Mustafayev.

In accordance with the decision, appeal of R.Nurullayev has not been ensured.

He stated to appeal to Supreme Court on case.