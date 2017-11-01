Council of Europe gives historical assessment to judicial and legal system in Azerbaijan

Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ The prize Crystal Scales of Justice prize by the Council of Europe (CE) is the highest historical assessment given to the reforms carried out in judicial and legal system of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan come down in the history of European judiciary as the country with advanced expertise.

The Crystal Scales of Justice competition is organized by the Council of Europe since 2005 and awards the most advanced and efficient expertise on functioning of judicial and legal system among 47 member states. The competition is held every two years and according to information on the official website of the Council of Europe, member states and international organizations submitted 37 projects for competition this year.

The winner member states of Crystal Scales of Justice prize were announced on October 27 on the eve of celebration of European Day of Justice and four most advanced projects in Europe succeeded in judicial and legal system have been awarded by the Council of Europe.

Jury members, President of the CEPEJ and representatives of shortlisted initiatives

According to decision of Jury in the Council of Europe at Paris meeting, a project titled “Court Pulse - The Management Revolution” submitted by the Judicial-Legal Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan has been enlisted as one of the four winner projects (other three projected submitted by Norway, Bulgaria and Italy). The project submitted by Azerbaijan has been awarded as the most advanced project in terms of application of electronic management in judicial system.

The composition of Jury of the Council of Europe changes for every competition. Current Jury composed of senior employees of justice ministries and chairmen of courts from Italy, Netherlands, Greece, Croatia, Norway and Switzerland (this composition also includes President of the Consultative Council of European Judges of the Council of Europe)

In general, the project “Court Pulse - The Management Revolution” by Azerbaijan is a report module of electronic judicial information system AZEMIS created by BestComp Group and envisages application of advanced electronic management in the judicial system (Intellectual Management). The system allows to prepare various kinds of electronic analytical reports based on the electronic statistics. It also considerably increases the efficiency of strategic management and planning in the court system and creates decision making opportunities based on broader information indicators.

Mr Giacomo Oberto(right), Dr Azer Jafarov, Deputy Minister of Justice, Senior member of the Judicial-Legal Council (representative of the initiative: "Court Pulse - The Management Revolution, by the Judicial-Legal Council and Institute of law and philosophy of the Academy of Sciences if Azerbaijan)(in the middle), Mr. Ramin Gurbanov, Judge, Baku City Yasamal District Court, Head of the working group on establishing "E-Court" System (representative of the initiative: "Court Pulse - The Management Revolution, by the Judicial-Legal Council and Institute of law and philosophy of the Academy of Sciences if Azerbaijan)(left)

On October 27, Azerbaijani delegation composed of the deputy minister of justice, member of Judicial-Legal Council of Azerbaijan Azer Jafarov, head of the Working Group on creation of “Electronic Court”, judge, senior research fellow of Institute Philosophy and Law of ANAS Ramin Gurbanov and other experts participated at the award ceremony of prize held in the parliament of Scotland in Edinburgh.

High-ranking officials of judicial system of the Council of Europe and Scotland have also attended the event, the award was solemnly presented to the head of the delegation.

The winner of the prize in previous years were mainly the Western European states - Austria, France, Germany, Belgium, Portugal, Finland, Estonia, England and Slovenia.