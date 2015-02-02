 Top
    Close photo mode

    Content of Administrative and Counting commissions of Azerbaijani parliament revealed - LIST

    Both issues were adopted by a vote

    Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ At today's plenary session of Azerbaijani parliament (Milli Majlis) the issue of re-organization and administration of the counting commission of parliament has been reviewed.

    Report informs, the administrative commission was organized by the following deputies - Fattah Heydarov, Malahat Ibrahimgizi, Mirkazim Kazimov, Sattar Mehbaliyev, Fazil Mustafa, Siyavush Novruzov and Sadagat Veliyeva.

    And Counting Chamber composed of MPs as Isa Habibbayli, Gudrat Hasanguliyev, Rafael Huseynov, Khanhuseyn Kazimli, Zahid Oruj and Mikhail Zabelin.

    Both issues were adopted by a vote.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi