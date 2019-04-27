Office: First Vice President instructed to implement all construction works in Icherisheher based on project adopted in 2009

The Icherisheher State History-Architecture Reserve Administration has made a statement related to the visit of First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva to Icherisheher.

The administration told Report that the First Vice President instructed to implement all the construction works in the area in line with the projects adopted in 2009.

"During her visit to Icherisheher First Vice President of the Azerbaijan Republic Mehriban Aliyeva familiarized with the construction works held at the public catering facilities at Kichik Qala street and met with a group of entrepreneurs working at these facilities, as well as with the Icherisheher residents. After listening attentively to the information provided during the inspections, Mehriban Aliyeva instructed to keep under strict control the establishment of the constructions in the area in line with Icherisheher's Master Plan approved in 2009 and on provision of being one-storeyed in accordance with the adopted project. The administration will ensure the fulfillment of instructions with the observation of the 'one-storeyed' principle," the statement says.