Construction of new settlement in Jojug Marjanli was discussed

Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ Under chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Refugees and IDPs Ali Hasanov, a meeting was held and discussions were conducted with the participation of heads of the construction companies to take part in construction of a new settlement in liberated Jojug Marjanli village of Jabrayil region.

Report informs citing the committee's press service.

Deputy PM said that Jojug Marjanli village was freed in 1994 in successful Horadiz operation under leadership of national leader Heydar Aliyev as Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

Noting the presidential order on restoration of Jojug Marjanli village, launching implementation of the Great Return Program in Jojug Marjanli and reverberation of all the international community by extradition of blogger Alexander Lapshin to Azerbaijan, who illegally visited occupied territories of Azerbaijan, as well as causing great panic in Armenia, Ali Hasanov said that these are results of Azerbaijani President's independent, successful foreign policy, which meets national interests, and indication of being respected and influential political leader in the world.

Deputy PM said that getting isolated in the international political arena as a result of resolute and principled policy and influence of President Ilham Aliyev, criminal leader of occupier Armenia tries to prevent mass protests in the country and cover up being isolated.

It was stated at the meeting that according to the Presidential order, construction of 50 private houses in the area, 96-seat school building and related infrastructure at the first stage, will begin in the coming days. In accordance with the project, 20 of 2-room, 25 of 3-room and 5 of 4-room apartments will be built in the area.

It was noted that according to the instructions of the President, 200-family settlement will be built in the area in the next stage.