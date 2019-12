© Report / Elchin Murad https://report.az/storage/news/fc3c722dc92449cd34d615663297c7b2/becb5fb5-0be3-4c9c-ad4c-d597ef1259b6_292.jpg

The meeting of the Supreme Court Plenum continued after the consultation.

Report informs that the decision was announced at the meeting.

The decision was read by the Chairman of the Constitutional Court, Farhad Abdullayev.

As a result of the plenary session, a decision was made regarding the compliance of the dissolution of parliament that was mentioned in the appeal of the Milli Majlis “On appointment of early elections to the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan”.