    Congress of Civil Solidarity Party postponed

    Only party's current head Sabir Rustamkhanli claims the CSP chairmanship

    Baku. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ 'We have planned to hold the congress in September. However, we could not complete the work due to some technical reasons. Preliminary decision adopted to hold the party's congress by the year-end'.

    Report was told by Samir Asadli, Head of Central Executive Administration of Civil Solidarity Party (CSP).

    He said that Organizing Committee for Preparation to Congress completed its work in the regions: 'Conferences were held in most of the regions. Now we are going to hold conferences in districts of Baku'.

    S.Asadli said that only the party's current head Sabir Rustamkhanli claims CSP chairmanship. 

