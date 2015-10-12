Congress of ANIP postponed

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ Congress of Azerbaijan National Independence Party (ANIP-Azerbaijan Milli Istiglal Partiyasi) was postponed. Report was told by Elshan Mustafayev, Secretary of ANIP, the congress will be held after parliamentary elections on November 1, 2015.

He stated that, solving of some technical cases for organization of the Congress will take time: "Parliamentary elections will be held in the country, which the ANIP is also involved in. Therefore, the congress will be held after the elections. In order, solving of some technical cases takes time. The organizing committee has completed the preparatory work for the congress. In the next days will be held a meeting of the Political Council, after which the meeting will be convened by the Central Council, which will decide on exact date of the congress."

E.Mustafayev noted that, after the party chairman Yusif Bagirzade resigned, according to the Charter, the acting chairman of ANIP became Chief Secretary, Arzukhan Alizadeh.