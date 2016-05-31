List of registered candidates for Milli Majlis' re-election on Agdash constituency No.90 unveiled

Baku. 31 May. REPORT.AZ/ Complete list of registered candidates for Azerbaijani Milli Majlis (Parliament) June 18 re-elections on Agdash constituency No.90 has been unveiled.

Report was told at Central Election Commission, 7 candidates registered on this constituency.

They are Osmanov Javid Hamid, Hagverdiyev Ali Bakir, Ibrahimli Anar Zamin, Aga-zade Igbal Fehruz, Gozalov Rashid Galib, Abdullayev Rashad Mustafa and Gozalov Elmir Shahsalim.

Notably, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to hold parliamentary re-election on Agdash constituency No.90 on June 18, 2016.

In the CEC meeting on November 17, results of the elections in Agdash constituency No.90 have been annulled under appeal of the candidates nominated at that constituency.

Leading candidate on the constituency No.90 was Chingiz Asadullayev, IV convocation Milli Majlis MP, Chairman of Supervisory Board of 'AGBank'.