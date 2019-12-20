Community: Armenia's aggressive policy deprived hundreds of people of the right to elect and be elected

The Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan issued a statement in connection with the municipal elections to be held on December 23.

Report informs that the statement reads:

"On December 23, municipal elections will be held in our country for the fifth time. All conditions have been created for citizens who will take part in elections.

"Apart from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding areas, which have been under Armenian occupation for more than 20 years, municipal institutes operate in all regions, towns, and villages of our republic. Armenia's aggressive policy during these years deprived hundreds of thousands of people who became internally displaced persons, as reflected in the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, of the right to elect and be elected to municipal bodies.

"We confidently declare that after the return of Azerbaijanis, who were expelled from the occupied territories, within the framework of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, a contribution to the activity of local municipalities will be made there as part of the creative work.