Commission Secretary: In last 15 years, systemic anti-corruption reforms carried out in Azerbaijan

Baku. 7 June.REPORT.AZ/ "In the last 15 years, systemic anti-corruption reforms have been carried out in Azerbaijan".

Report informs, Secretary of Azerbaijani Commission on Combating Corruption Kamal Jafarov said at II plenary session of the 3rd Meeting of Heads of Anti-Corruption Organizations and Ombudsmen of the ECO (Economic Cooperation Organization) Member States in Baku.

According to him, today there are all mechanisms in Azerbaijan to effectively combat corruption.

K.Jafarov noted that currently, mechanisms in this field are being implemented successfully: "Fight against corruption is a continuous work. Therefore, we always study innovations as international experience is very important for us".