    Commission on Pardon Issues convenes this week

    Next appeals will be considered

    Baku. 31 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Commission on Pardon Issues under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan will hold its next meeting on February 2.

    Report informs, next appeals to the Commission will be considered.

    Notably, the Commission has received up to 1,000 appeals so far. 100 appeals reviewed in the first meeting of the Commission on January 30. 

    Relevant list will be submitted to the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev after complete review of the appeals. 

