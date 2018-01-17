CMO releases statement over 28th anniversary of 20 January tragedy

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 17 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) issued a statement on the 28th anniversary on the January 20 tragedy. Report was informed in the CMO press service.

The statement says:

In the name of Allah, Most Gracious, Most Merciful!

We are on the eve of the anniversary of Black January tragedy (January 20, 1990 - ed. Report), which is commemorated by Azerbaijani people with the deep sorrow and national pride. We have eternal respect for victims passed away for restoration of statehood of Azerbaijan, persons who became martyrs - the highest level in the sight of Allah.

20 January was the first fight and moral victory leading to independence, economic progress, the restoration of national and religious values. Our people exposed to punitive measures of armed army did not fall on knees or lose the will of freedom, but stated the voice of justice more loudly. This voice was raised by the courageous son of our peoples, a wise statesman Heydar Aliyev in Moscow and accused the organizers of the murder furiously while the fate of Azerbaijan and its existence in the map was in doubt.

Sheikh ul-Islam, Haji Allahshükür Pashazade disclosed sharp and principal attitude in a letter sent to the former president of USSR Mikhail Gorbachev. The sharp position of our political leader and religious leader encouraged and united our nation. Over one million people flowed to the main square of the city challenging the persecution and death and participated in the funeral of martyrs fallen for the freedom of our country.

"Leading to huge losses and destruction of innocent people, January 20 has demonstrated readiness to fight, determination and pride of our people, their desire for freedom and independence. As a result of this, we gained independence, the dream of many years, and our country achieved sovereignty. Azerbaijani people have every right to prosecute the murderers - Mikhail Gorbachev and his associates, including those who initiated these events", statement reads.