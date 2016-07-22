Chief of Milli Mejlis Administration comments on proposed changes to the Constitution

Baku. 22 July. REPORT.AZ/ "The Constitution of Azerbaijan was created as a soft legislation. We have witnessef of this. In 21 years passed from the date of adoption of the Constitution of Azerbaijan, two referendums were held and the text of a Basic Law of the country was amended."

Report informs, Chief of Milli Mejlis (Azerbaijani parliament) Administration, Safa Mirzayev said.

According to him, in addition to the changes in the Constitution made at referendums in 2002 and 2009, the country has taken 6 constitutional laws, which are an integral part of the Constitution.

Safa Mirzayev stressed that the new proposed amendments to the Constitution are related to the global changes occurring both in Azerbaijan and in the world: "Life is evolving every day Sometimes occur the changes that the people were not waiting a year ago. The Basic Law of the country can not remain be from the changes taking place in society. Of course, it is necessary to react them."

Recalling that the Constitution was proposed 29 new amendments, S.Mirzayev said that 15 of them are related to the human rights section: "These amendments are proposed for the further promotion and protection of human rights in Azerbaijan. 4 more amendments are associated with appointments to various positions and liquidation of age limit in elections. This is even more expanding human rights and eliminates the restrictions. Many of the amendments related to the improvement of the state bodies of the system, as well as increasing their liability. Some amendments concern the clarification of certain concepts in the Constitution. For example, in case of adoption of amendments, the concept of "Armed Forces" will be given in the constitution more accurately. Since the Armed Forces is not only the Army, but also other armed groups."

Head of the Milli Mejlis Administration also commented on the proposed amendments to Article 24 of the Constitution.