Changing of status of Azerbaijani Tariff Council proposed

Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ "After the changes to Tax Code in Milli Mejlis, the Tariff Council made a decision on rising the price of petrol by 2 coins. It caused dissatisfaction of the population. However, two days later, this problem was solved according to the president's order. Taking into account all these cases, I propose to determine the legal status of the Tariff Council," MP Zahid Orujov stated at today's plenary meeting.

He also noted that the Council's authority includes the persons from various agencies with the position of deputy: "However, it would be more advisable if one of the coordinating NGOs' leaders that protects the interests of society, as well as one of the members of the Parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy or someone form Press Council is involved in there."

Z.Orujov stated that increasing the price of petrol by Tariff Council led to a rise in the price of other products: "Of course, it was not a drastically significant change. However, baseless step like that should not have been taken. Therefore, I think, we should apply innovations in products and services with regulated prices by the state. So, I propose the legal adjustment of the formation of Tariff Council's status," Z.Orujov added.