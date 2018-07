Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of central department of Zengilan branch of Musavat party Farzali Ixtiyarov has resigned.

Report was told by ex-Chairman of central department of Zengilan, Rufat Aliyev.

Accordin to him, Farzali Ixtiyarov left the party in protest to policy pursued by head of Musavat Party Arif Hajili.