Chairman of Board of Trustees of Baku International Center of multiculturalism elected

Baku. 29 November . REPORT.AZ/ The first meeting of the Board of Trustees (BT) of Baku International Center of multiculturalism took place.

Report informs at the meeting, which was attended by most of the members of the Board, discussions were held in connection with the election of the chairman and the forthcoming activities of the BT.

Council members expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for the great trust, and advanced a candidacy for the position of chairman of BT.

Participants of the meeting unanimously elected the state adviser of the Azerbaijan Republic on Inter-Ethnic Affairs, multiculturalism and religion, academician Kamal Abdullayev as Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Baku International Center of multiculturalism.