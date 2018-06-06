Chairman of Bar Association: Amount of legal aid by state increased 3 times

© Report/ Elchin Murad

Baku. 6 June. REPORT.AZ/ "The amount of legal aid at the expense of government has been increased by 3 times".

Report informs, Chairman of the Bar Association Anar Bagirov said at the conference titled “Integration of the advocacy in the electronic judicial information system”.

He noted that, earlier the amount of public aid was small: "This issue was also troubling the lawyers.

A. Bagirov said that the goal of the Bar Association is to develop the advocacy institute: “We try to eliminate problems that hinder the development of the advocacy institute”.