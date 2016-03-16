Central Election Commission warns political parties

Baku. 16 March.REPORT.AZ/ 'Progress is observed in submission of annual financial statements by political parties'.

Report informs, Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Natig Mammadli said Wednesday.

He said that 14 political parties have submitted their financial statements up to now: 'Deadline is April 1. I believe that all political parties will present their financial statements. Activity of Azerbaijan's political parties should be transparent and right. They should inform the public on their activities. Relations between political parties and the Central Election Commission are not only related with elections, we also receive financial statements of the parties. Measures will be carried out on the parties failing to submit their statements. Relevant legislative framework is also available'.