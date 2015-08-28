CEC to hold meeting on appointed elections to Milli Mejlis

Baku. 28 August. REPORT.AZ/ The Central Election Commission (CEC) will hold a meeting on the appointed election to the Milli Mejlis.

Report was said by the Public Relations Department of the Secretariat of the Central Election Commission.

During the meeting, the issues on the establishment of a working group for checking the signatures in the signature sheets to register the candidates and other information, creating a working group under the CEC to investigate complaints from the decisions and actions violating electoral rights in order to provide the citizens' electoral rights more efficiently, discussing and approving the measures relating to the conduct of elections will be focused on.

Today President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on the appointment of the elections to the Milli Mejlis. According to the decree, the parliamentary elections was scheduled for November 1, 2015.