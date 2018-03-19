CEC to hold draw for allocation free airtime in pre-election campaign

Baku. 19 March. REPORT.AZ/ The draw will be held for the allocation free airtime during the pre-election voting for the presidential elections in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, the draw will take place today at the administrative building of the Central Election Commission (CEC).

The Public Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (ITV) will allocate in total 6 hours/week of free airtime to candidates - 3 hours on TV channel and 3 hours on radio.

Ntably, the CEC has registered 8 candidates for the presidency. They are Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), Gudrat Hasanguliyev nominated by the United Azerbaijan Popular Front Party, Araz Alizade, nominated by the Social Democratic Party of Azerbaijan, Faraj Guliyev, nominated by National Revival Movement Party, Razi Nurullayev, nominated by the initiative group, Hafiz Hajiyev, nominated by the Modern Musavat Party, Zahid Oruj, nominated his candidacy on his own initiative and Sardar Jalaloghlu (Mammadov), nominated by the Azerbaijan Democratic Party.